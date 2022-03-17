ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Batavia Town Board sets public hearing on solar law

By Mike Pettinella
The Batavian
The Batavian
 2 days ago

The Batavia Town Board on Wednesday night set a public hearing for 7 p.m. April 20 on Local Law No. 2 of 2022 – a provision entitled, “A Local Law to Amend the Town of Batavia Zoning Ordinance for Solar Energy Systems.”

The public hearing, which will take place at the Town Hall at 3833 West Main St. Rd., comes on the heels of several months of work by a committee charged with revising the ordinance on the installation of solar systems.

