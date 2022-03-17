Never Forget: Woman Freaks Out on Duluth’s Aerial Bridge [WATCH]

Video from a security camera inside the restaurant shows the moment a U of M campus shuttle crashed into Acadia Cafe. I've only been to Acadia Cafe in Minneapolis once, but it was a memorable experience. It was 2016, and I was visiting the Twin Cities from Oklahoma (where I was living at the time) to meet in-person a girl who I'd been chatting with online. Our first date was scheduled for the following day, and I had pre-date jitters (that girl and I would go on to get married, but that's another story). It was Friday night, and I'd joined my sister, brother-in-law and a couple of their friends for drinks at Acadia. Well, they had drinks. I hadn't gotten into beer yet at that time, so -- while the others sipped pints -- I ordered a large chocolate chip cookie and a tall glass of milk. Seriously. I was 26 years old, out with a bunch of 24-year olds and eating milk and cookies at a beer bar. Like, I said, my only visit to Acadia Bar was a memorable one.

