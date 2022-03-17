ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Never Forget: Woman Freaks Out on Duluth’s Aerial Bridge [WATCH]

 2 days ago
(This article has been updated from its original version to include original content and accurate credit) It's been a couple years now since a video of a woman screaming in panic as she runs across Duluth's aerial lift bridge went viral. But in good Minnesota fashion, we thought it worth revisiting...

MIX 108

11 Bad Online Reviews Of The Aerial Lift Bridge In Duluth

One of the biggest landmarks in Duluth is the Aerial Lift Bridge. The bridge was built in 1905 as the United States' first transporter bridge. It happened to be one of two ever constructed in the country. The other one was called the Sky Ride in Chicago. The Lift Bridge...
What Would Happen if We Never Changed Our Clocks Again

It's a real possibility that we may soon never have to change our clocks again in Minnesota. For a long time, people have talked about getting rid of Daylight Saving Time. It really screws with our sleep schedule which ultimately isn't good for our health. But if we never changed our clocks again, what would that look like in our day-to-day life?
These Are the 17 Kinds of Snake that Call Minnesota Home

Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally underappreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
Father slammed for giving stepchild a phone that only unlocks with his face: ‘He sounds controlling’

A man has been criticised for buying a phone that only unlocks with his face and then gifting it to his stepson.In the popular Reddit community, “Am I The A**hole,” a 35-year-old woman, u/AITA_Face_Lock79, revealed how she’s been with her husband for three years now and got “married months ago.”She also has a 16-year-old son, from her previous marriage, who “took his time” to get comfortable with his stepfather. However, the woman’s husband wasn’t so fond of that, as he claimed that the son was “not giving him a chance.”“My son took his time to get used to being around...
Deadline to Remove Fish Houses in Northern Minnesota

DULUTH -- The Department of Natural Resources is reminding anglers that fish houses on lakes in northern Minnesota need to be off the ice by Monday, March 21st. With warmer temperatures in the forecast conservation officers are urging people to begin the process of removing permanent shelters early. Anglers are...
Crazy Moment Bus Crashes Into Minneapolis Restaurant [WATCH]

Video from a security camera inside the restaurant shows the moment a U of M campus shuttle crashed into Acadia Cafe. I've only been to Acadia Cafe in Minneapolis once, but it was a memorable experience. It was 2016, and I was visiting the Twin Cities from Oklahoma (where I was living at the time) to meet in-person a girl who I'd been chatting with online. Our first date was scheduled for the following day, and I had pre-date jitters (that girl and I would go on to get married, but that's another story). It was Friday night, and I'd joined my sister, brother-in-law and a couple of their friends for drinks at Acadia. Well, they had drinks. I hadn't gotten into beer yet at that time, so -- while the others sipped pints -- I ordered a large chocolate chip cookie and a tall glass of milk. Seriously. I was 26 years old, out with a bunch of 24-year olds and eating milk and cookies at a beer bar. Like, I said, my only visit to Acadia Bar was a memorable one.
New Trend Sees Minnesotans Buying Homes Without Even Seeing Them

It's a wild housing market right now. My wife and I bought our house in March of 2020, just before COVID hit. Things were crazy then. We'd look at a house and within hours it would already have offers we couldn't match. The house we did end up buying we pulled the trigger on -- not recklessly or without thought, but we certainly didn't have as much time as I would have liked to consider other options. Still, I'm grateful we got the house that we did when we did. I can't imagine buying a house without seeing it in person, which is apparently the latest trend in Minnesota's housing market (*cue all the upset realtors about to prove me wrong*).
Disney 'regrets' performance by visiting school drill team

Officials at Walt Disney World said Friday that a performance by a visiting Texas high school drill team that used American Indian stereotypes, including chants of “scalp them," doesn't reflect the Florida resort's values.The performance this week in the Magic Kingdom by the “Indianettes" drill team from Port Neches-Grove High School “did not reflect our core values, and we regret it took place," Disney spokeswoman Jacquee Wahler said in an emailed statement.An audition tape that the school had provided in order to be selected to perform at the theme park resort was inconsistent with the actual performance, the statement...
The Ten Levels Of Minnesota Anger

For the most part, Minnesotans are very polite. Of course, every once in a while you'll have the misfortune to really piss someone off. But even then it is usually a pretty mild kind of anger. Really, what's to get angry about being in Minnesota. On that note, I suspect...
