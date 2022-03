After spending 77 years shuttling vacationers to and from Michigan's Mackinac Island, the Shepler family is handing over the helm of their legendary ferry business. A staple for millions heading to Mackinac Island, the Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry, which has been operating as a family-owned business since the 1940s, is about a Pure Michigan as its island destination itself. According to the Detroit Free Press, as of Friday, March 18, 2022, the family no longer owns the business that bears its name.

MACKINAC ISLAND, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO