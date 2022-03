The Puerto Rican star Daddy Yankee isn’t just an important figure in reggaeton; he’s the man who literally named the genre. For decades, Yankee has been known as the King Of Reggaeton, and now that the genre has become one of the most popular styles of music on the planet, he’s getting ready to bow out. Today, Yankee announced one final album, which will come out later this week, and one final tour that’ll launch later this year. Once the tour is over, Yankee says, he will retire.

MUSIC ・ 4 HOURS AGO