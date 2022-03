Click here to read the full article. Fresh off a stellar appearance at last fall’s edition of the Prospect New Orleans triennial, Willie Birch is back in New York with a retrospective at Fort Gansevoort gallery. The show, which features a rich mix of hand-crafted, mixed media figurative sculptures and works on paper in acrylic painted papier mâché frames, is his first in New York since 2000, when he showed at the now-shuttered Louise Ross Gallery. The artist first received praise back in 1977, as part of the Studio Museum in Harlem’s famed residency program. Endorsements from artists like Romare Bearden,...

