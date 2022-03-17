Happy Pi Day 2022!

Mitchell College marked Pi Day with a pie-ing of three staff to celebrate a fundraising effort. Honors students Claire Binfield, Tyler Peretz, and Bree McDermott, smashed whipped cream pies into the faces of, from front to back, Jen Welsh, director of alumni relations, Crystal Simmons, associate director of admissions, and Kelby Chappelle, director of admissions, as a celebration for their fundraising efforts for the Immigration Advocacy & Support Center (IASC) Monday at the college's Milner Dining Hall.
Comments / 0