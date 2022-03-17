ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Happy Pi Day 2022!

thetech.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Pi Day, not only do MIT students celebrate the...

thetech.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

International Pi Day!

It's 3.14, otherwise known as Pi Day and Albert Einstein's birthday! Are you going to celebrate with a slice of pie?
CELEBRATIONS
The Day

Taking a pie on Pi Day

Mitchell College marked Pi Day with a pie-ing of three staff to celebrate a fundraising effort. Honors students Claire Binfield, Tyler Peretz, and Bree McDermott, smashed whipped cream pies into the faces of, from front to back, Jen Welsh, director of alumni relations, Crystal Simmons, associate director of admissions, and Kelby Chappelle, director of admissions, as a celebration for their fundraising efforts for the Immigration Advocacy & Support Center (IASC) Monday at the college's Milner Dining Hall.
LIFESTYLE
MetroTimes

Pi (Day) is for everyone

The circle is one of our most celebrated forms. Either as an object of the mathematician's mind or living on the edges of the moon, the circle is simply beautiful and beautifully simple. When you divide its core element (diameter) into its outer body (circumference), you will get something constant and magically special: the birth of Pi = 3.14159…. A non-repeating, never-ending irrational wild number, Pi is endowed with enormous complexity and the capacity to capture the imagination and curiosity of collective minds in search of the truth and beauty of nature, as well as the capacity for human expression through the lens of science, mathematics, and art.
CELEBRATIONS
Fox 59

Pi Day STEM activities

INDIANAPOLIS — March 14th is Pi Day. Celebrate the day by making learning fun. Sylvan Learning shows us some creative ways to learn about Pi.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Pi Day#Mit#Dormitories#Parade
YourErie

Local bakery celebrates Pi Day

One local bakery made everything from cookies to cupcakes and even pies for Pi Day. The Rex Brothers Bakery opened in September of 2021. Each day the bakery makes about 10 homemade pies with customers always requesting cherry or blueberry. Every item made at Rex Brothers Bakery is fresh and homemade just like generations before […]
RESTAURANTS
Idaho's Newschannel 7

National Pi Day

BOISE, Idaho — National Pi Day is celebrated each year on March 14, as it represents the first three digits of the mathematical constant 3.14, and falls on Albert Einstein's birthday. It is also a good excuse to talk about and eat pie. Brainly, the largest online homework help...
BOISE, ID
Beaumont Enterprise

Pi Day makes for infinite fun

Monday's date may have been merely 3/14 to most, but at the Beaumont Children's Museum it was reason to celebrate Pi Day - 3.14 (and too many more numbers to enumerate, because, well, it's infinite). It was also Albert Einstein's birthday, all of which was good fodder for pi-related activities at the museum, which was open Monday due to the start of spring break. And what better way to celebrate Pi Day than with an activity that provides near infinite laughs - a pie in the face game.
BEAUMONT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
WISH-TV

Pi Day activities for families to do

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From eating pie to creative projects involving circular objects, there is no shortage of ways to celebrate Pi Day. Amanda Manship, the Indianapolis regional director for Sylvan Learning, came on Daybreak on Monday to share activities that can be done with children of all ages. Her...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy