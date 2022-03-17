Happy Pi Day 2022!

The circle is one of our most celebrated forms. Either as an object of the mathematician's mind or living on the edges of the moon, the circle is simply beautiful and beautifully simple. When you divide its core element (diameter) into its outer body (circumference), you will get something constant and magically special: the birth of Pi = 3.14159…. A non-repeating, never-ending irrational wild number, Pi is endowed with enormous complexity and the capacity to capture the imagination and curiosity of collective minds in search of the truth and beauty of nature, as well as the capacity for human expression through the lens of science, mathematics, and art.

