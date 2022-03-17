ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statement Shoes! Taste the Rainbow in These Colorful Sandals for Spring and Summer

By Hannah Kahn
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Put a spring in your step with these colorful kicks! We feel like kids in a candy store shopping for sandals — and these statement shoes from Zappos seriously look like sugary sweets. We’re swooning over the bright hues and pastel palettes. Pops of color are right on trend this season, so embrace the fun style with this fashion-forward footwear.

We rounded up our seven top picks from Zappos’ wide selection of sandals, representing every color of the rainbow. Color Us impressed with these super stylish and comfortable shoes. Make a splash in these eye-catching sandals below!

These Pink Flared Heels

Zappos

Pretty in pink! Featuring square toes, geometric cutouts and chunky flared heels, these sandals feel '90s and modern at the same time. Trendy and timeless!

See it!

Get the Vince Camuto Jarenn for $99 at Zappos!

These Orange Slides

Zappos

Orange you glad we found cute orange slides? You can wear these sandals anywhere — from the beach, to brunch and beyond.

See it!

Get the Billabong Playa Vista for $46 at Zappos!

These Yellow Slip-On Heels

Zappos

Stay mellow in these yellow slip-on heels! The vintage vibes are totally in right now.

See it!

Get the Matisse Wade for $36 at Zappos!

These Lime Green Transparent Heels

Zappos

The clear heel craze is not going anywhere, so take this trend up a notch with these lime green transparent sandals. These citron sandals were made to be worn on a night out!

See it!

Get the DV Dolce Vita Selsta for $65 at Zappos

These Mint Woven Sandals

Zappos

Minty fresh! These seafoam green braided sandals are the perfect pastel — vibrant enough to add some flair, yet subtle enough to blend in.

See it!

Get the Steve Madden Maldeve Sandal for just $85 at Zappos!

These Blue Block Heels

Zappos

Look on the bright side with these blue block heels. One shopper said, “This shoe is not only stylish but quite comfortable.”

See it!

Get the Circus by Sam Edelman Marlie for $90 at Zappos!

These Lavender Braided Heels

Zappos

Beloved by celebs and customers alike, these braided heels are the It shoe of spring and summer. We love the lavender shade as an alternative to your standard black or neutral.

See it!

Get the Dolce Vita Paily for $125 at Zappos!

Shop These 6 Stylish Sandals for the Upcoming Season From Zappos

Read article

Looking for more ways to elevate your shoe collection? Check out more picks below:

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

