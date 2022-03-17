Republicans - Democrats face off in new districts for June 28 primary
The State Board of Elections closed filings Monday March 14 for candidates to be on the June 28 ballot. The newly drawn Legislative and Congressional maps attracted candidates from some unlikely corners of the state into the same races.
Governor and Lieutenant Governor
- Jesse Sullivan & Kathleen Murphy Republican
- Max Solomon & Latasha Fields Republican
- Keisha Smith Republican
- Emily Johnson & Brett Mahlen Republican
- Paul Schimpf & Carolyn Schofield Republican
- Darren Bailey & Stephanie Trussell Republican
- Richard Irvin & Avery Bourne Republican
- Gary Rabine & Aaron Del Mar Republican
- Beverly Miles & Karla Shaw Democrat
- JB Pritzker & Juliana Stratton Democrat (incumbent)
Attorney General
- Thomas DeVore Republican Sorento
- Steve Kim Republican Deerfield
- Kwame Roul Democrat Chicago (incumbent)
- David Shestokas Democrat Orland Park
Secretary of State
- Michelle Turney Republican Chicago
- John C. Milhiser Republican Springfield
- Dan Brady Republican Bloomington
- Sidney Moore Democrat Homewood
- Alexi Giannoulias Democrat Chicago
- Anna M Valencia Democrat Chicago
- David H. Moore Democrat Chicago
Comptroller
- Michael Kinney Republican Carol Stream
- Shannon Teresi Republican Crystal Lake
- Susana Mendoza Democrat Chicago (incumbent)
Treasurer
- Patrice McDermand Republican Lake Bluff
- Tom Demmer Republican Dixon
- Michael Frerichs Democrat Champaign (incumbent)
United States Senate
- Matthew Dubeil Republican Naperville IL
- Kathy Salvi Republican Mundelein IL
- Anthony Williams Republican Dolton IL
- Jimmy Lee Tillman II Republican Chicago
- Robert "Bobby" Piton Republican Geneva
- Maryann Mahlen Republican Orland Park
- Casey Chlebeck Republican Lake Forest
- Peggy Hubbard Republican Belleville
- Tammy Duckworth Democrat Hoffman Estates (Incumbent)
16th Congressional District
This District takes in areas of Henry County excluding the communities of Kewanee, Galva, Coal Valley, Woodhull, Alpha and parts of Colona.
- Darin LaHood Republican Peoria (incumbent)
- Walt Peters Republican Rockford
- JoAnn Guillemette Republican Rockford
- Michael Rebresh Republican Minooka
- There is no Democrat candidate
17th Congressional District
This District includes the Henry County communities of Kewanee, Galva, Bishop Hill, Coal Valley, Woodhull, Alpha and portions of Colona. The community of Cleveland has voters in both the 16th and 17th District. It encompasses all of Knox County. It is an open seat, as Congresswoman Cheri Bustos will not be running.
- Esther Joy King Republican East Moline
- William "Charlie" Helmick Jr. Republican East Moline
- Litesa Wallace Democrat Rockford
- Angie Normoyle Democrat Moline
- Eric Sorenson Democrat Moline
- Linda McNeely Democrat Rockford
- Marsha Williams Democrat Channahon
- Jacqueline McGowan Democrat Palos Hills
- Jonathan Klarer Logeman Democrat Rockford
14th Judicial Circuit - O'Connor vacancy
- Lance Camp Republican Atkinson
- Colby Hathaway Republican Kewanee
- There is no Democrat candidate
36th State Senate District
This district runs south out of the Quad Cities, taking in the Henry County communities of Cleveland, Colona, Orion, Lynn Center, and Alpha. It takes in Galesburg, and some area to the east, and south of Knoxville.
- Glen Evans Sr. Republican Rock Island
- Mike Thomas Republican Rock Island
- Mike Halpin Democrat Rock Island (incumbent)
37th State Senate District
This district covers an area of Henry County representing the communities of Geneseo and Atkinson.
- Win Stoller Republican East Peoria (incumbent)
- Brett Nicklaus Republican Dixon
- There is no Democrat candidate
47th State Senate District
This district covers Henry County communities of Annawan, Kewanee, Galva, Bishop Hill, Cambridge, Andover, Cleveland, Andover and Woodhull. It takes in the Knox County communities west of Galesburg and Knoxville.
- Neil Anderson Republican Andalusia (incumbent)
- There is no Democrat candidate
71st Legislative District
This district runs south out of the Quad Cities, taking in the Henry County communities of Colona, Orion, Lynn Center, and Alpha. It takes in Galesburg, and some area to the east, and south of Knoxville.
- Daniel "Dan" Swanson Republican Alpha (incumbent)
- Matthew Rauschert Republican Avon
- Christopher DeMink Democrat Sherrard
73rd Legislative District
This district covers the Henry County communities of Geneseo, Atkinson and Hooppole.
- Ryan Spain Republican Peoria (incumbent)
- There is no Democrat candidate
93rd Legislative District
This district parallels I 74 running south out of Henry County most of the County, with exception of Geneseo, Atkinson, and Hooppole and taking in eastern Knox County.
- Mark Luft Republican Pekin (incumbent)
- Travis Weaver Republican Edwards
- There is no Democrat candidate
94th Legislative District
Covers Knox County communities south of Galesburg including Abingdon, St. Augustine, Delong and Hermon.
- Norrine Hammond Republican Macomb (incumbent)
- There is no Democrat candidate
Specific map boundaries can be viewed at https://www.ilsenateredistricting.com/
