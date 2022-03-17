ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroeville, PA

Police: Pennsylvania man conned his way into elementary school, recorded child in bathroom

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A man is accused of entering an elementary school in Pennsylvania Tuesday under false pretenses, where he then recorded a female student in a bathroom.

Brian Mintmier, 26, approached the main entrance of Ramsey Elementary School in Monroeville Tuesday afternoon, according to the criminal complaint reviewed by WPXI. Mintmier asked an employee who is responsible for screening visitors if he could use the restroom. Once given permission, Mintmier gained access to a hallway restroom unaccompanied, where he remained for approximately 40 minutes, according to details revealed by Gateway School District superintendent William Short in a letter to parents.

A 10-year-old female student told school officials she was in a restroom stall when she looked down to see someone holding a cellphone under the stall and recording her, according to the criminal complaint. School staff members removed Mintmier from the restroom and held him in the school office until police arrived, WPXI reported.

A box cutter was found on Mintmier, police said.

Mintmier gained access to the school under false pretenses, Short told parents. The employee who granted access to Mintmier has been placed on leave pending an investigation, Short said. “This egregious error in judgment is against school district policy and procedures,” Short said.

Mintmier now faces a string of charges, including invasion of privacy. According to court documents, he was denied bail.

Fritz
3d ago

the school should be held accountable as well and legal action should be carried out on them as well

