Trading Penny Stocks? Top Stock Market News for March 17th, 2022

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Mullen Automotive MULN, an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announced that a recently published article by Insider Monkey has named $MULN a top penny stock with enormous growth potential to invest in during the month of March 2022. Founded in 2010, finance website Insider Monkey uses a proprietary strategy to identify the best stock picks from exceptional hedge funds and insiders. The Insider Monkey list was curated based on stocks with significant growth potential across energy, biotech, cybersecurity and other technology sectors. “Mullen has tremendous long-term growth potential, and I am glad to see that being recognized,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “As mentioned in the article, our work in solid-state EV battery development, with over 600 miles of range, along with 120 technology patents in 24 countries are just a couple among many reasons why folks should have MULN on their radar.”

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO