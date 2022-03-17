Vettel out of Bahrain GP with coronavirus, Hulkenberg in

Welcome to Round 1 of the 2022 Formula 1 season. After the controversial end to last year, fans are eager to see the next chapter in the Lewis Hamilton vs. Max Verstappen and Mercedes vs. Red Bull battles. But a lot has changed since the cars were last on the track in Abu Dhabi. The cars have been completely redesigned, new rules and tires are being introduced, there is a new race director structure, and numerous changes to the driver lineup. With each team arriving in Bahrain with unique designs that have yet to be tested in race conditions, there are a lot of questions heading into the weekend.

