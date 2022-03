The Atlanta Hawks are set to host the New Orleans Pelicans as they look to stay hot on their home floor. The Hawks have won seven straight games at home, and 15 of their last 17 in State Farm Arena. Despite the absence of Trae Young and John Collins on Friday, Atlanta was able handle the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant, 120-105. Bogdan Bogdanovic lead the Hawks with 30 points in the win.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO