NSMHA’s Director of Recovery Support Services Katie O’Leary

Being a patient or having a family member in the intensive care unit can undoubtedly be a scary and life-changing experience. What most people, including many clinicians, don’t realize is surviving the illness that caused someone to be in the ICU often marks only the beginning of the recovery journey. Post-intensive care syndrome (PICS) is a term used to describe the physical, cognitive, and mental health impairments that can persist even after critical illness and a person is no longer in the hospital. Critical-care medicine has advanced, and more people survive a critical disease than ever before. There is now increasing recognition of the after-effects of critical illness. It is difficult to capture precisely how often ICU survivors develop post-intensive care syndrome. Still, it’s estimated around 50% will have some form of impairment even one year after their ICU stay.

