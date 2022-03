The 2022 March Madness tournaments have just gotten started, but the annual event has already lived up to its name. In the men’s tournament, upsets have been rampant. One of the biggest thus far is No. 15 Saint Peter’s shocking No. 2 Kentucky in an 85-79 win. No. 12 Richmond also pulled an upset over No. 5 Iowa, which definitely spoiled brackets across the nation.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO