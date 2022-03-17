Hazleton man pleads guilty to fatal hit/run of 15-year-old boy

Hernandez Mendez

WILKES-BARRE — A Hazleton man recently pled guilty to vehicular homicide for fleeing the scene after striking a 15-year-old boy who died after being taken off life support.

Gabriel Hernandez Mendez, 38, of Lahm Avenue, was charged by Hazleton police following an investigation into the hit and run crash on South Poplar Street on June 12.

Police alleged Hernandez Mendez was operating a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado when he struck Hector Padilla while the teenager was riding bicycles with a friend.

The crash occurred just after 9 p.m.

Padilla suffered serious injuries to his arm and head. He was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest where he was removed from life support and died June 18. An autopsy revealed Padilla died from blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Lehigh Valley Coroner’s Office.

Police obtained multiple surveillance videos from cameras in the area that showed Padilla riding bicycles with a friend when he was struck. Footage identified the hit and run vehicle as being a white extended cab Chevrolet Silverado, court records say.

Police further obtained the license plate from footage of the Chevrolet that was registered to Hernandez Mendez, according to court records.

Hernandez Mendez surrendered to police on July 27 when he stated, “I hit the kid on the bike, I want a lawyer,” court records say.

Police charged Hernandez Mendez with homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death and failure to stop and render aid.

During a recent court appearance before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough, Hernandez Mendez pled guilty to the homicide by vehicle charge. The other two charges were withdrawn by prosecutors.

Vough scheduled Hernandez Mendez’s sentencing hearing for April 26. He could face up to six years in prison.