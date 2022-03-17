ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sadiq Khan: ‘Climate crisis is a racial justice issue’ as black and Asian Londoners most affected

By Nadine White
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JT275_0ehwZJwG00

The global climate crisis is a matter of racial injustice, the mayor of London has warned, as new research reveals that black , Asian and minority ethnic communities are most at risk of being affected by harmful emissions in the capital.

Areas of London with minority ethnic populations of more than 50 per cent are more likely to face the highest climate risk in London, including flooding, exposure to toxic air, heat risk and limited access to green space, analysis from City Hall shows.

Last year, London saw the impact of the climate emergency first-hand, with soaring temperatures and flash floods in the capital.

Experts caution that if the necessary action is not taken, and extreme temperatures and flooding continue to get worse, a quarter of London’s railway stations, one in five schools, nearly half of London’s hospitals and hundreds of thousands of homes and workplaces will be at risk of flooding in the future.

During an interview with The Independent , the mayor acknowledged that, all too often, headlines and national discussions around climate change fail to resonate with the average person, because of a lack of accessible information about how the average person is affected.

“That’s why we’ve brought together a number of different pieces of research and analysis, because it’s very complicated – and when you look at this stuff, a number of stark things jump out at you,” he said, adding that the climate crisis is already having a significant impact on countries with a majority black and Asian population, some of which have strong links to London’s diaspora communities. These include Bangladesh, China, Ghana, India, Jamaica, Nigeria, Pakistan, Somalia and Sri Lanka.

“The climate emergency is one of the biggest global threats we face today,” the mayor continued. “On the one hand, we’re seeing racial injustice [manifest] through climate change on a global scale, but even in London, perversely, the effects of the climate crisis won’t impact everyone equally – with the poorest, minority communities and most vulnerable expected to be hit the hardest. Poverty, deprivation and health inequalities will reduce people’s ability to prepare for, respond to and recover from overheating and flooding incidents.

“Minority communities already suffer the worst toxic air, and bigger numbers of additional mortality caused by heatwaves; their homes and places of work will suffer bigger consequences of flash flooding than in other parts of the country. We only have to look at the flash floods in the summer of 2021, and heatwaves in 2020, which led to almost 500 additional deaths.

“In terms of the consequences of climate change, those who have the smallest carbon footprint and are least likely to be responsible for the crisis see the biggest consequences,” Mr Khan said. “That’s why this should be a wake-up call to people of colour in London to understand that the crisis is also a matter of racial injustice – which is, for me, another motivating factor to tackle the problem.”

The London mayor is the chair of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group – a coalition of 97 cities around the world that represents one twelfth of the world’s population and one quarter of the global economy.

“We don’t have time to waste; the climate emergency means we only have a small window of opportunity left to help save the planet by reducing carbon emissions,” he added.

“London has a responsibility to act – not only to protect our capital, but to help safeguard the places around the world that we are so fundamentally linked to as a city. That’s why I’m determined to ensure that London continues to lead from the front in tackling air pollution and the climate emergency.”

Taking action to tackle the climate emergency will not only benefit London, but other countries around the globe.

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) recently released a report that warned that there is only a brief and rapidly closing window to tackle the climate crisis, and laid out the dire consequences of inaction.

In London, the mayor has introduced the world’s first ultra-low-emission zone, which has helped reduce pollution in central London by nearly half at the same time as cutting carbon emissions. Last year in October, the zone was expanded up to the north and south circular roads, in a move that is expected to reduce road transport nitrogen oxide emissions by around 30 per cent.

Mr Khan also recently asked Transport for London to consult on expanding the ultra-low-emission zone London-wide in 2023. This follows the publication of a report last month, which revealed that in order to meet the target of getting to net zero in London by 2030, car traffic must reduce by at least 27 per cent in the capital by the end of the decade.

The ultra-low-emission zone is mainly targeted at getting the most polluting vehicles off the capital’s streets, and early assessments indicate that making it London-wide would, among other benefits, reduce the number of the most polluting cars on London’s roads by between an additional 20,000 and 40,000 a day.

Louise Pryor, of the London Climate Change Partnership, said: “It’s clear that the impacts of climate change don’t affect us all equally. Both in London and worldwide, it is the poorest and most vulnerable who are hardest hit, so it’s good to see London targeting its climate adaptation measures to support our most vulnerable populations and reduce climate inequality.”

Comments / 6

Oscar
1d ago

Even the climate is racist and doesn’t like people of color. Why isn’t Al Sharpton speaking out against Mother Nature and her racist ways?

Reply
8
Related
The Independent

‘Offensive attitudes’: Anger as London Assembly Tory leader says ‘Black community has a crime problem’

The leader of the Conservatives in London has come under fire over comments about race and policing after saying the Black community has a “problem with crime.”Susan Hall suggested disproportionate crime rates negate the lack of trust in policing held by many ethnic minority groups.In remarks during a Police and Crime Committee session at City Hall, she also said: “Problems with crime within the Black community is something I have brought up constantly because we need to assist those communities; the problem is, the minute we do we are accused of being racist or as near as damn being racist.”Approached...
SOCIETY
buckinghamshirelive.com

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone to expand to Bucks border as Sadiq Khan outlines plans

London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) is set to be expanded to the capital's border with Bucks - under plans announced by mayor Sadiq Khan to cut pollution and congestion. Mr Khan has asked Transport for London (TfL) to consult on extending the scheme’s boundary from the North and South Circular Roads to the whole of Greater London by the end of next year - meaning the scheme will border Buckinghamshire.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Sadiq Khan plans to extend £12.50 ULEZ charge to whole of Greater London

The Mayor of London has announced plans to extend the city's Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) to the whole of Greater London.Sadiq Khan said in a speech on Friday that the policy would help tackle the "triple challenge" of air pollution, the climate emergency, and congestion.Under the plans, from next year motorists in vehicles that do not meet emissions standards would have to pay £12.50 a day to drive in Greater London.The policy already extends to the capital's north and south circular roads, taking in inner London. The zone was extended to this point last year, having previously covered a smaller...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
The Independent

Government unveils plan to tackle race inequality based on discredited Sewell report

The government has set out an action plan to tackle inequality based on recommendations from a commission that concluded there was no systemic racism in Britain.The Inclusion Britain strategy, published on Wednesday evening, was developed in response to a controversial report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities (CRED) last year.Lack of opportunity should not be seen “solely through the prism of ethnic minority disadvantage”, said equalities minister Kemi Badenoch in an introduction to the 97-page plan which aims to “counter the pessimism that often prevails in debates about race in the UK”.Referring to the CRED report, Ms...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Tube strike union letting Government ‘off the hook’, claims Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan has accused union leaders of letting the Government “off the hook” by carrying out strikes which crippled London’s transport networks this week.The capital’s mayor urged the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) to resume talks with Transport for London (TfL) rather than stage further walkouts.The union’s members carried out two 24-hour strikes on Tuesday and Thursday over fears that spending cuts connected to TfL accepting emergency funding from the Government will lead to job losses, cuts to pensions and worse working conditions.Mr Khan told the PA news agency: “What I say to the RMT, with the greatest respect,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Mayor#United Nations#Central London#Racism#Asian
Telegraph

Sadiq Khan gives in to unions over taxi fare rises

Sadiq Khan has conceded to trade union demands by agreeing to a 5.5pc increase in London taxi fares. The mayor sanctioned the increase to halt an exodus of drivers leaving the capital’s roads, despite Londoners facing a cost-of-living crisis as inflation takes off. The rise is considerably more than...
TRAFFIC
Telegraph

Landlords face £15,000 bill in Sadiq Khan's rent freeze plan

London landlords could be hit with a £15,000 cocktail of bills over the next two years after mayor Sadiq Khan doubled down on calls for rent controls in the capital. Buy-to-let investors would lose thousands of pounds in rental income as the mayor demanded rents be frozen for two years to help tenants manage the cost of living crisis. Mr Khan called on the Government to give him the power to halt London rents at March 2022 prices.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Primary school children should be taught about misogyny, Sadiq Khan says

Boys in primary school should be taught about misogyny so they can learn the importance of respecting women and girls, Sadiq Khan has said.The mayor of London believes his new campaign could influence boys and men to call out sexism when they see and hear it among their peers.He also reiterated his call for misogyny to be made a hate crime.Mr Khan told Good Morning Britain (GMB) that it’s “important” that education about misogyny “starts at a young age” so that boys can learn that “sometimes inappropriate attitudes lead to inappropriate behaviour.”A number of football clubs in London are...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Fear of Black Consciousness by Lewis Gordon review – why minds, not bodies, are the problem

Since the Black Lives Matter summer of 2020, there has been a tsunami of books, documentaries and commentary on racism. But the problem with the deluge of content (to use the modern lingo) is that it inevitably means a lack of quality and focus. If someone had nothing to add to our understanding of racism before the death of George Floyd, there is likely a good reason.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
China
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Hijab bans deepen Hindu-Muslim fault lines in Indian state

UDUPI, India — (AP) — When Aliya Assadi was 12, she wore a hijab while representing her southern Indian state of Karnataka at a karate competition. She won gold. Five years later she tried to wear one to her junior college, the equivalent of a U.S. high school. She never made it past the campus gate, turned away under a new policy barring the religious headgear.
RELIGION
The Independent

Pregnant Malaysian woman buys Lamborghini for husband as reward for sleepless nights ahead

An expecting mother in Malaysia has bought her husband a Lamborghini worth RM two million (£364,637) as a reward for the long, sleepless nights that awaited him once she gave birth.Anes Ayuni Osman, 19, surprised her husband Weldan Zulkefli with a Lamborghini Huracan Evo, ahead of her confinement that will last for 100 days.In a video shared on TikTok, Ms Osman can be seen walking her 20-year-old, blindfolded husband into a car dealership to surprise him with the supercar wrapped in a big red bow.The husband, visibly in shock, broke down and hugged his wife while thanking her for...
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Domestic abuse: The 'forgotten' victims failed by the system

Many women arrive in the UK in a happy relationship and the legal right to live with their partner. But some of those relationships break down and turn into a life of physical and sexual abuse. For those with an insecure immigration status, it can be difficult to escape, with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Royal Society of Chemistry report says racism 'pervasive'

Of the 575 chemistry professors in the UK, just one is black. In the 15 years Robert Mokaya has been a professor at Nottingham university, he has had all his applications for funding for research projects turned down by Britain's main chemistry funding body, now called the UK Research and Innovation agency.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Met to appeal against ruling rights of Sarah Everard vigil organisers breached

The Metropolitan Police said it will appeal against a High Court ruling that it breached the rights of organisers of a vigil for Sarah Everard.Reclaim These Streets (RTS) planned the socially-distanced vigil for 33-year-old Ms Everard, who was murdered by serving Met officer Wayne Couzens, near to where she went missing in Clapham, south London, last March.In a ruling earlier this month, two senior judges found the Met’s decisions in the run-up to the planned event were “not in accordance with the law”.Scotland Yard said on Friday it had “taken time to consider” the ruling and wants to “resolve what’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

RT: Ofcom revokes Kremlin-backed TV channel’s licence to broadcast in UK

A Kremlin-backed TV channel is no longer allowed to broadcast in the UK after the media regulator revoked its licence with immediate effect. It comes as Russia continues to wage its war in Ukraine, which has killed hundreds of civilians, forced more than 3 million to flee and devastated cities in its first three weeks. On Friday, the British media regulator said it was taking away RT’s licence to broadcast in the UK, following a probe which took into account its funding from the Russian state and new laws affecting independent journalism in Russia.Ofcom said it did not consider RT...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

552K+
Followers
185K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy