Saint Charles County, MO

St Charles County Exec wants more representation on regional board

By The Marc Cox Morning Show, Marc Cox, Ryan Wrecker
 4 days ago

St Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann wants to see the board of the East-West Gateway Council of Governments tweak the representation as the region's population continues to shift west.

Ehlmann points out to Ryan Wrecker, in for Marc Cox, that St Charles' population has surpassed the City of St Louis, "it's been 20-years since we've looked at this issue. And of course, 20 years ago, St Louis city still had more people than St Charles County, but right now we've got 110 to 115-thousand more people than the city of St Louis. And yet the City of St Louis has 3 people on the board and we [St Charles County] only have two."

"I would like to have our representation represent the fact that we do have 415-thousand people and we're growing faster every day," says Ehlmann.

There are 24 voting members on the regional board, 12 from Missouri and 12 from Illinois, and Ehlmann plans on raising the issue at a board meeting later this year. He doesn't have a plan yet, but it may include expanding the total number of members on the board.

