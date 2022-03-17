Davis Cup: Glasgow one of four city hosts for group stages

Former Grand Slam tennis champion Boris Becker is due to stand trial accused of failing to hand over his trophies to settle debts.The 54-year-old commentator, who was declared bankrupt in June 2017, is alleged to have not complied with obligations to disclose information.The German national is said to have failed to hand over trophies including the 1985 Wimbledon men’s singles title, which catapulted the then-unknown 17-year-old to stardom, as well as his Australian Open trophies in 1991 and 1996.He is also accused of removing hundreds of thousands of pounds by transferring it to other accounts, including to former wife Barbara Becker, and estranged wife Sharlely “Lilly” Becker.Becker, who commentated for the BBC at Wimbledon last year, is facing a three-week trial on an indictment of more than 20 counts at Southwark Crown Court on Monday in front of Judge Deborah Taylor.He will be assisted by a German translator.The former world number one and six-time Grand Slam champion collected 49 singles titles out of 77 finals during his 16 years as a professional tennis player.

TENNIS ・ 18 HOURS AGO