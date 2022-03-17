Police searching for missing 76-year-old Detroit man

WAYNE COUNTY (WWJ) - Detroit police are asking the community for help in locating a missing senior who hasn't been seen in almost two months.

Authorities said 76-year-old Walter Dansby from Detroit disappeared in late January 2022. He was last seen on the 12800 block of Gable on the city's northeast side. Police believe he may be driving his white 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix with a Michigan license plate #EJH9502

Family members said Dansby has health issues.

Dansby is described as a Black male, standing 5' 11" tall and weighing 160 lbs. with brown eyes. He is partially bald with short black and grey hair and sports a thin mustache.

He has no tattoos or distinctive marks or scars.

Anyone with information or anyone who has seen this missing person has been asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101.

For tipsters who wish to remain anonymous, information can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK Up (1-800-773-2587).

Online tips can be submitted here .