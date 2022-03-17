Arms named Teacher of the Year finalist

LIBERTY — State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman surprised Liberty High School’s Zachary Arms today with news that he has been selected as one of five finalists for the South Carolina Teacher of the Year award.

“Zachary is an example of the impact one person can make on students,” said Superintendent Spearman. “His innovative teaching methods, passion for mentoring and ability to combine his love of the social sciences and music into his lessons have inspired his students and his peers. We are honored to announce him as a finalist for this year’s award.”

Arms is a ninth through twelfth grade social studies teacher at Liberty High School in the School District of Pickens County. He earned his bachelor in history and secondary education from Clemson University. This marks his fourth year of teaching.

“Zachary Arms is a great example of what today’s students need; an innovative teacher who understands the importance of how to capture, inspire, and teach all of his students in ways that they receive the greatest benefit,” said Danny Merck, School District of Pickens County Superintendent. “Inside the walls of his classroom and also through extracurricular activities, Mr. Arms goes above and beyond to support and challenge the students of Liberty High School. In every interaction with students and peers, he shows great care and a generosity of spirit. Zachary Arms is a testament to the power of public-school teaching, and we are extremely proud of him.”

Arms is best known for his spirit and innovative teaching methods, creating two new courses for Pickens County including Agricultural Economics and the Psychology of Superheroes, as well as designing community events at all Liberty schools to teach personal finance.

He also serves as the assistant director for the PRIDE of Liberty Marching Band, aiding them this year in becoming a state finalist. Additionally, Arms is the founding advisor of the school’s interact club. When he is not in the classroom, with the marching band, or at a club event, Arms can be found at nearly every school or community event assisting his colleagues.

As one of five finalists, Zachary Arms will receive $10,000 and go on to the next stage of competition which involves an interview with a team of expert judges. The winner will be announced at the South Carolina Teacher of the Year Gala on May 4 in Columbia.

The winner receives a total of $25,000 and is provided with a brand new BMW to use while serving for one year as a roving ambassador providing mentoring, attending speaking engagements, working with Teacher Cadets and Teaching Fellows, leading the State Teacher Forum, and serving as the state spokesperson for over 50,000 educators.

The Teacher of the Year program celebrates excellence and strengthens the teaching force by honoring and recognizing exceptional teachers on the district, state, and national levels. The Teacher of the Year Awards not only assist in retention efforts but serve as a powerful recruitment tool to the educator profession.

Tickets and sponsorship information for this year’s Teacher of the Year Gala can be found at www.sceducationfoundation.com.

Congrats, Mr. Arms!