Senior Academic Advisor II, School of Arts, Humanities & Education. Transitioning between schools or even between degrees has a significant effect on how you interact with your university. It’s a great idea to reach out to your admissions representative to get a sense of the school’s culture, the university community and the university’s support systems to make sure that a school is the right fit for you and your goals. In addition, if you are a transfer student, be sure to ask these questions to make the best of your new educational experience.

COLLEGES ・ 5 DAYS AGO