Steely Dan Drop Aimee Mann From Opening Slot on 2022 Tour

By Nick DeRiso
 4 days ago
Aimee Mann won't be opening for Steely Dan this summer, though "no one is entirely sure why." Mann, who initially rose to fame with 'Til Tuesday, broke the news in a four-panel cartoon on Instagram then followed the drawing with several Twitter replies. Steve Winwood was initially paired with...

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

