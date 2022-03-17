What’s The Most Popular St. Patrick’s Day Meal in New York?

If you live in Otsego County or nearby counties, I can tell you from personal experience that the Cooperstown Beverage Trail is a very fun beverage tasting excursion to set aside and a day and do. Or, better yet, split it up and take 3 or 4 afternoons and visit different ones each time. It's a very fun activity to do for a couple or with friends. The nice thing about this beverage trail is that each of these Cooperstown Beverage Trail stops is close to at least one of the other ones on this list. I have been to all of these and enjoyed each one for different reasons. They all offer something unique for those who enjoy wine, beer, hard cider, and even some spirits.

OTSEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO