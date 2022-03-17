U.S. Marshals Arrest Angelwitch Cabaret Murder Suspect in Austin

Lubbock, Texas. Our own little slice of paradise. Gateway to the great plains. The Hub City... This past weekend, I had the opportunity to drive to the Metroplex, which took me through some beautiful landscapes and a chance to see what actual civilization looked like. The land on the way was lush and green, with open spaces, horse pastures and views as far as the eye could see. And then, the majesty of Dallas and Fort Worth, with its own sense of Texas Pride. There were shopping malls, and family activities, and restaurants that don't start with 'Whata.' It was fun.

