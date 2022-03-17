ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

U.S. Marshals Arrest Angelwitch Cabaret Murder Suspect in Austin

By Jacob Coats
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An arrest was made concerning a shooting death at a South Lubbock club that happened on March 9th. U.S. Marshals arrested 51-year-old Kennon Charles Shaw for the shooting death...

