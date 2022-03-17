ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Describes ‘Super Challenging’ Coparenting Relationship With Chris Lopez: ‘He Is Falling Short’

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nWMem_0ehwFSdh00
Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram; Courtesy of Chris Lopez/Instagram

Room for improvement. Kailyn Lowry gave a lengthy update on her and Chris Lopez ’s coparenting dynamic after its portrayal on Teen Mom 2 — and it's safe to say things could be going better for Lux and Creed's parents.

'Teen Mom' Stars' Best Quotes on Coparenting

Read article

“I don’t think it paints the full picture,” the reality star, 30, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, March 16, of the MTV show. “The choice I’ve had to make have been very challenging for me. I’ve always wanted the best for my kids and Chris is no exception to that. … My character and feelings have [not] changed when it comes to my kids’ relationships with their dad.”

The Pride Over Pity author, who shares Lux, 4, and Creed, 19 months, with her ex, went on to write about the “extenuating circumstances involving Chris that” have not “been present” in her coparenting relationships with Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin . (The Pennsylvania native shares son Isaac, 12, with the real estate agent, 30, and son Lincoln, 8, with the former Marine, 29.)

Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry's Family Album With Her Sons Over the Years: Photos

Read article

“Time with both parents is so important and it doesn’t only benefit them — but me as well,” the 16 and Pregnant alum added. “I want my kids to have a relationship with their dad, but Chris’ capacity to parent these kids is very different than Javi and Jo. It has been super challenging for me to navigate the restrictions surrounding his coparenting, and I ultimately didn’t make the decision, the judge did.”

The A Letter of Love author alleged that Lopez “always” hung out with their little opens when he and Lowry were on “good” terms because “he wanted something,” noting, “He has gone days and weeks without checking up prior to court involvement. The boys only have two parents, and when he is falling short, I have to pick up the slack and fill in the gaps emotionally, physically and financially.”

The "Baby Mama No Drama" podcast host subsequently thanked her Instagram followers for their support in the comments, writing, “I definitely did not expect that.”

In November 2020, the “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost told her listeners that she is finished fighting with her children’s fathers .

“I am done paying for attorneys,” the Hustle and Heart author said at the time. “I have six attorneys. When I told you I’m done paying f--king all of them, unless it’s related to my f--king businesses, I am done. I’m done! We [are] working this s--t out.”

15 Times Kailyn Lowry Clapped Back at Mom-Shamers

Read article

Lowry and Lopez struggled to come to a custody agreement in July of the following year, which led to a judge settling their arrangement. That same month, the "P.T.S.D." podcast host urged his ex to take their business off of social media.

“People too grown to be doing what you’re doing at this point,” Lopez wrote via Instagram. “This is our business. These people don’t matter. Stop doing this s--t for the Internet because these people don’t matter! You’re only hurting your sons, you’re only hurting us!”

Us Weekly has reached out to Lopez for comment.

Comments / 17

Vegas ?☠☻
1d ago

Nobody feels sorry for you girl. You put yourself in these relationships and last fool didnt even want a relationship with you to begin with.

Reply
13
Alison Jones
1d ago

she's been messed up since her first kid, don't understand why she kept having them and her issues within herself are not right

Reply
8
mora77
1d ago

omg these stories are annoying, I was a "teen" parent too at 16, I'm 33 now so not a teen parent anymore, these girls are adults now not "teen" parents anymore, they need to grow up. it must of only been me as amore mature human being having been a teen parent myself I swear... 🤦

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javi Marroquin
Person
Kailyn Lowry
Us Weekly

Teen Mom’s Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell’s Relationship Timeline

Stronger together! From middle school sweethearts to married MTV stars, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are committed to making their relationship work. After more than a decade together, the couple has overcome many ups and downs, including breakups, makeups, living apart and becoming parents. After meeting in the 7th grade, the pair began dating in […]
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teen Mom 2#Real Estate Brokerage#Mtv#Marine
ETOnline.com

Rob Kardashian's Family Celebrates His 35th Birthday With Photo Tributes

Rob Kardashian is getting some really special birthday wishes! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star marked his 35th birthday on Thursday, which is also St. Patrick’s Day, with celebratory posts from his sisters, including rare photos of him. “I love you so much Robbie! Happy Birthday @robkardashianofficial Words...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Takes Down Her Instagram & Fans Are Wondering What’s Going On

Britney Spears’ Instagram page unexpectedly disappeared on March 16, and as expected, her fans had a big reaction on Twitter. Britney Spears, 40, won’t be sharing glimpses into her life for the time being. That’s because the iconic pop star‘s Instagram account was removed without warning on Wednesday, March 16. Her profile, which had millions of followers, and featured images/videos of Britney flaunting trendy outfits, spending time with fiancé Sam Asghari, and more, is completely gone.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

105K+
Followers
14K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy