Pasolivo takes home ‘best in show’, 16 awards at recent competition

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
Pasolivo was the most decorated producer in the 2022 field

– Pasolivo, a family-owned and award-winning olive oil producer based in the heart of California’s wine country, swept the 2022 Los Angeles International Extra Virgin Olive Oil Competition with its best-ever showing of 16 medals. Every olive oil put forward by the California producer was recognized by the competition’s esteemed panel of judges for “exemplifying exquisite depth of flavor” and a commitment to the extra virgin olive oil standards set by the International Olive Council.

“Pasolivo olive oil is among the best available, given the high standards we have for our team and the immense passion, care and quality that goes into producing each one of our oils,” said Marisa Bloch Gaytan, Level 2 olive oil sommelier, and Pasolivo’s Master Blender. “It feels incredible to have our hard work validated and recognized by other professionals that also have dedicated their lives to olive oil, and for all of Pasolivo’s 16 oils submitted to receive awards at this prestigious show is truly something special.”

Pasolivo’s performance at this year’s Los Angeles International Competition covered every medal category, including top honors Best of Show and Best of Class. While every submission put forward for the competition was certified extra virgin, Pasolivo’s flavored olive oils were also honored by the judging panel. Each of Pasolivo’s olive oils are made from sustainably farmed, California-grown olives that are hand-picked once a year and cold-pressed within hours of harvesting at Pasolivo’s onsite mill.

This year’s competition received 517 extra virgin olive oils from 246 producers across five continents. Pasolivo was the most decorated producer in the 2022 field and one of only two producers to earn more than 10 awards. The California producer also received this year’s best of show award for a flavored olive oil – one of only seven best of show titles awarded.

“Our strong showing at the Los Angeles competition exemplifies what we’re doing on a global stage and once again proves that we’re creating truly exceptional olive oils right here in California,” said Brian Dirk, owner of Pasolivo. “As we continue to reach for even bigger goals, we will constantly challenge ourselves to create the best product possible, without ever compromising quality, taste or environmental impact.”

Based in the heart of California’s wine country, Pasolivo’s 45-acre orchard features 12 varietals of olive trees that consistently produce award-winning extra virgin and flavored olive oils year after year. Pasolivo creates its flavored olive oils by co-milling its olives with real herbs and fruits, which delivers a flavored product free of artificial flavorings or preservatives. Pasolivo also creates olive oil-blended bath and body products and offers a large selection of food products, including vinegars, salt blends, spices, and sauces to pair with its olive oils.

For additional information about Pasolivo visit www.pasolivo.com and follow @Pasolivo on social media.

Comments / 0

 

PASO ROBLES, CA
PASO ROBLES, CA
PASO ROBLES, CA
PASO ROBLES, CA
PASO ROBLES, CA
ATASCADERO, CA
PASO ROBLES, CA
PASO ROBLES, CA
