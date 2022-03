The drama on LAMH has a lot of people talking on social media. “Love & Marriage: Hunstville” became a smash hit for OWN just one season in. Although the show started off focusing on the business relationships between three couples, the drama didn’t take too long to show up outside of real estate transactions. One of the biggest scandals involved the Holts. Melody Holt and Martell Holt seemed like a power couple. But once the cracks began to show, they opened up about their marriage issues. For Melody, it was hurtful to find out that Martell had been unfaithful. While she accused him of cheating with multiple women, his longtime affair with Arionne Curry stung the most. According to Melody, he had been messing around with Arionne for several years.

MAURICE SCOTT ・ 13 DAYS AGO