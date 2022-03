The Flash returned this week with The CW series' Season 8 getting off to a running start after last fall's five-episode "Armageddon" event with a trip to the past by the West-Allen kids, Bart (Jordan Fisher) and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy). The pair, after realizing the timeline was out of whack, went back to December 31, 2013, to set things right. The visit to the past meant the return of Rick Cosnett as Eddie Thawne for the flashback episode, but fans will get to see more of the character as the season continues. It's already been confirmed that the character will have a multiple episode arc in Season 8, but now The Flash show runner Eric Wallace is clarifying a bit about that arc. Turns out, Eddie's arc won't be taking viewers back to the past, but exactly what's in store remains a mystery.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO