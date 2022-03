Sian Heder made the right call. She could have stayed in Los Angeles to attend the Critics Choice Awards where she was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for “CODA,” but instead, she went with one of her nominated actors, Troy Kotsur, to London for the 2022 BAFTA Awards, where she was nominated in the same category. A few days later, both she and Kotsur hand-carried their new BAFTA Awards through Heathrow airport back to the United States. Considering someone else won the Critics Choice, it was, again, the right call.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO