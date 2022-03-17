ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, IA

Riverside's Austin Kremkoski signs with Morningside

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Oakland) Riverside athlete Austin Kremkoski has committed to play college football at Morningside.

Kremkoski set multiple school records for the Bulldogs in his career. During his senior season he passed for 1,493 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also ran for 957 yards and 10 scores. Kremkoski was named a second team all-state selection on offense by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.

He passed for 4,606 yards and 49 touchdowns in his four years with Riverside. He ran for 1,953 yards and 23 TD’s.

ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

