Just over a year ago I saw a random peacock in Iowa. I never knew why until now. The reason is so random, weird, and left me with more questions. As I was going for a run last year, I heard a loud scream. It was something I had never heard before, I frantically looked around to see a peacock just walking along a cornfield. It was just casually screaming. I asked around and none of the people I asked knew why it was there.

IOWA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO