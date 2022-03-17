ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Celebration? Meet the Perfect Festive Frock to Rock

By Bernadette Deron
 2 days ago

It finally feels like we're in the last stages of post-winter thawing and fully ready for spring! When the weather gets warmer and brighter outside, our social calendars start gaining a lot more traction. Suddenly, we have increased plans on the horizon, so why not get back into the game with flair and scoop up some new dresses ?

With that in mind, we found the perfect piece that will look incredible for any type of spring event that's fast-approaching — whether it's a weekend brunch or an Easter celebration. Best of all, we just found it at Walmart and it will only cost you $20 !

This adorable frock is the epitome of a spring style staple. It's made from a chiffon material and has a timeless design that will make you feel fabulously feminine and girly. It has a flouncy tiered ruffle skirt that extends up to the waist, and a fitted smocked top with a square neckline. The final touch? That would be the voluminous sleeves, which are cinched at the wrists to complete the aesthetic!

The way this dress is designed makes it incredibly easy to take on and off. That's all thanks to the stretch you can see in the chest area. Everything is lined except for the sleeves, so you also receive a slightly sheer moment. Right now, it's available in four bright hues, and each of the options includes a graphic print incorporated into the fabric. Three of the shades include florals, while one has a gingham print — needless to say, they're all fitting for the upcoming months.

Wondering what people who own this garment already have to say? We've got you! Shoppers note that they are already so enamored with this dress , and love "the price point with combined quality." It's simple to see how this dress is quickly becoming a must-have for the season, and we're eager to try our hands at adding it to the rotation. You can dress it down with sneakers or ballet flats, or elevate it with sleek heeled sandals or classic pointed-toe pumps! Wherever you choose to wear this dress, you'll feel festive and ready to fully embrace the atmosphere. Spring has sprung — get into it, people!

Not what you're looking for? Check out more styles from Madden NYC and shop all of the women's clothing on sale at Walmart here !

