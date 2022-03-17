Everything Rob Kardashian and His Famous Family Have Said About His Wellness Journey Over the Years

Rob Kardashian has been honest over the years about having to publicly deal with major life changes and health struggles.

When Keeping Up With the Kardashians debuted on E! in 2007, the audience was immediately introduced to the only son in the family. Amid arguments and drama, Rob continued to remain close to his mother and his siblings.

In 2013, the California native opened up about not feeling totally comfortable in his body. This continued to progress, with Rob making brief appearances as he discussed his path to a healthier lifestyle. He went on to welcome daughter Dream in November 2016 with Blac Chyna .

The pair, who later had their own short-lived series titled Rob & Chyna , joined his famous family on their reality show . "There's still a lot of work I have to do, but I am at least in a better headspace. I am finally getting to a place where I feel good about myself. I am just excited to turn over a new leaf and it means a lot to me," Rob told the cameras in 2017.

Following a shakeup in his dating life , Rob chose to step away from KUWTK after season 13. He continued to make cameos but never fully returned to the reality show.

Two years after his departure, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Rob was "doing much better" in his personal life. “Everyone close to him is excited about the progress and positive changes in Rob’s life," the insider added, noting that he is focused on being “a full-time dad” to his daughter.

Another source later shared how the Dancing With the Stars alum had been “taking really good care of himself" with walks. “He’s in a good mental state. The combo of all those things and time has really paid off with his fitness and his body,” the insider said in 2019. “He’s really focused on being a parent, he lives for Dream and that keeps him in a good place.”

Even though Rob appeared on the last season of KUWTK , his sister Khloé Kardashian revealed that he still chose to opt out of the reunion.

"It's not so much about physical appearance," she told Andy Cohen in July 2021. "It's about how he felt internally about some of the women in his life, and how they treated him or how he felt they might have used him to get to certain areas or levels. We can only imagine how hard that is for him, and I know he feels really guilty about that, so none of us ever make him feel bad about it."

Khloé pointed out that Rob was having the time of his life looking after his little one , adding, "Dream is honestly one of the most incredible little girls in the entire world."

One year later, the family filmed their new Hulu reality series — with Rob set to make small cameos throughout the first two seasons.

Scroll down for everything that Rob and his family have said about his wellness journey: