Will the Boston Bruins remain active on the trade market ahead of Monday's deadline after adding a much-needed defenseman to the group over the weekend?. Speaking with the media on Sunday following the acquisition of blue liner Hampus Lindholm from the Anaheim Ducks, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said that the team is still looking at "every possible situation" to add to the group it has.

