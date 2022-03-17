ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Godolphin’s Dubai Crown Prince Fazza, who trains alongside Ronaldo, is mates with Khabib and heir to £3bn fortune

By Sam Morgan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

MATES with Cristiano Ronaldo and Khabib Nurmagomedov, an adrenaline junkie who loves sky-diving and heir to a £3BILLION family fortune.

Life looks pretty good for Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai Crown Prince… otherwise known as Fazza.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lMLoU_0ehw3wk400
The Dubai Crown Prince can call Khabib one of his good friends
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48xAqt_0ehw3wk400
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum posts photos on Instagram showing daredevil acts

But despite the unimaginable wealth and life of pure luxury, his love of horses is something money cannot buy.

The Crown Prince’s dad, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, founded the world-famous Godolphin stable of horses.

They are the world’s largest thoroughbred horse racing and breeding team, with around 1,000 horses in all.

And Fazza, who has almost 14million Instagram followers, loves posting photos with iconic names such as Pinatubo – who was retired in 2020 – and Group 1 champion Ghaiyyath.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dRvI0_0ehw3wk400

His feed is full of photos of himself feeding horses and mucking out in the stables.

But away from the world’s top racers, the Sheikh, 39, also loves to show off the billionaire lifestyle he is used to.

Fazza is good friends with UFC legend Khabib and posted a selfie of them together prior to the fighter’s win over Justin Gaethje.

And he can count on Manchester United ace Ronaldo for a selfie too, with the pair plus Cristiano Jr posing for a photo in December 2019 before hitting the treadmills together in another snap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ogCNI_0ehw3wk400
Fazza can also rely on pal Ronaldo for a nice selfie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xws9F_0ehw3wk400
Fazza and Ronaldo are workout partners

The Crown Prince also gets a real kick out of taking to the air, whether it be in a private jet or falling from the sky.

He jumped off The Palm Dubai, thinks jet packs are the ‘future’ and even gets airborne on hoverboards out at sea.

One photo he posted showed a skydiver soaring through the air just above a plane, but it was unclear if Fazza was the person in the picture.

He loves taking to the road too, even navigating the streets of London in a Tesla with a starting price of just under £75,000 and top speed of 200mph.

When he’s not behind the wheel though, he hops on the Underground just like everyone else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PhlFr_0ehw3wk400
Fazza has a real love of horses and his father founded the legendary Godolphin horse racing team

Should Fazza look to take over Godolphin after his dad then he would inherit what is believed to be the world’s biggest racing team.

Godolphin have three bases in England, with their main stables in Newmarket featuring a state of the art equine spa, swimming pool for horses and private grass and all-weather paddocks.

The stables has capacity for up to 115 horses in summer, the height of the Flat racing season.

Not quite the life of luxury Fazza enjoys, but still good nonetheless.

