Lubbock, TX

U.S. Marshals Arrest Angelwitch Cabaret Murder Suspect in Austin

By Jacob Coats
 4 days ago
An arrest was made concerning a shooting death at a South Lubbock club that happened on March 9th. U.S. Marshals arrested 51-year-old Kennon Charles Shaw for the shooting death...

