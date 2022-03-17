‘It’s good to sit behind the wheel of a truck,’ says freight hauler

The big-rig truckers tow their cargoes behind them.

Commerce once delivered by rail now largely is transported by truck—foods, natural resources, furniture, computers, paper, and automobiles—which means that truckers are gone on the road for weeks at a time.

Many truck drivers get paid by the mile, not by the hour. Sometimes, it’s good, sometimes bad. It means drivers don’t get paid when they’re idle, such as when they are getting loaded or unloaded.

Clark Davis, 46, of Cool Ridge spends much of his time on the road, hauling cargo throughout the East Coast and Midwest, but he’s most happy when he’s rested up and ready to take a gargantuan freight hauler to pick up a load and head out to the nearest four-lane highway.

In a few days, he’ll be back and do it all over again. “Even though I’m sitting on my duff most of the time that I’m on the road, I still manage to get glimpses of some beautiful country,” Davis said. “It’s good to sit behind the wheel of a truck, in an air-conditioned cab, and watch the world go by your windshield. It’s a great way to see America.”

—

Songs about “wanderlust” and “relentlessness” that epitomize the truckers’ free spirit philosophy blare from the FM radio as the green lights of the dash panel illuminate the driver’s night world in the cab. In the spacious sleeping compartment behind the driver is a TV, a VCR, and a microwave—all the comforts of home.

Everything you’ve probably heard about the joys of gear-jamming a 36,000-ton 18-wheeler is probably true. But the truck-driving profession isn’t exactly festooned with roses, according to Davis, who is a businessman when it comes to operating a classy big rig furnished by a large trucking firm.

“Everything is based on time and speed,” the driver observed of his profession. “You can get heartburn from eating meals in a hurry. It is tough to exercise or workout every day because of your schedule.”

Truckers must not drive more than 10 hours without taking a 10-hour break. And after 14 hours of any given day, they must rest for 10 hours regardless of how many hours they have driven up to 70 hours in an eight-day week.

And though at least one Internet site maintains that it’s virtually impossible for all truckers to run their rigs in a legal fashion, Davis says that it can be done—legally.

Truckers today have less chance of getting lost on the highways than in years past because of the on-board computer they have in their cabs. “Computers tell us how many miles to our destination,” Davis said. “It also provides all of the directions needed to get us there.”

—

The legal weight for an 18-wheeler is 80,000 pounds and can measure 70 to 80 feet long.

In response to some survey questions, Davis replied as follows:

What is the most frustrating thing that cars do?

Ride on our blind spots.

What would help cars drive safer and be less aggressive around trucks?

Car drivers should be aware that trucks are different from cars.

What advice would you offer to motorists to make driving safer on the highway?

Stay off cell phones, use turn signals, relax while driving, and pay close attention to the road.

Do you think motorists are safer drivers that truckers?

No, because 99 percent of accidents are caused by cars.

What about the use of fog lights?

Fog lights can blind other drivers; they are more dangerous than good.

Why do some truckers stay in the left lane and not get over faster?

Most of the time truckers don’t do that. Why do cars?

Do you think that truckers are more professional overall than other drivers on the highway?

Some are and some aren’t.

Do you think that truckers should have more than two to six weeks of training before they take over an 18-wheeler?

Yes.

What is the most frustrating thing truckers do to you on the highway?

Cut right in front of you.

What are some good things that you like about trucking?

Not having to worry about what you smell like; not having a boss looking over your shoulder; not having to listen to co-workers; having lots of breaks; being able to eat whatever you want; being able to travel and sight see.

What are some drawbacks to the job as a trucker?

Standing in line an hour for a shower in front of the whole world; having a boss constantly bugging you on the phone; loneliness; always eating by yourself at a truck stop; longing for home; being up all night; having to drive 50 miles to find a restroom; having to walk a mile when you finally find one; not being able to use the restroom stall in peace without kids trying to rip the door open.

—

It really helps if you know the lingo of the trucking profession used by its operators on the open road. Here are some of the popular expressions that cut the CB chatter to the minimum when truckers are gabbing at each other from coast to coast.

Alligators: blown tire in the road

Back door: behind you

Bear: police officer

Bear in the air: police helicopter

Bull dog: Mack truck​

Bumper sticker: car too close to truck bumper

Cash register: toll booth

Comic book: truckers’ logbook

Big Road: Interstate

Big Hole: top gear

Bob Tail: driving with no trailer

Chicken Coop: weigh station

Deadhead: driving with an empty trailer to get loaded somewhere else

Double Nickel: 55 miles an hour

Dry Box: a plain freight trailer with no refrigerator

Four-wheeler: car

Georgia Overdrive: putting into neutral while going downhill to get speed

Granny Lane: slow lane

Greasy Side Up: car flipped over

Ground pressure: weight of a truck

Hammer Down: move faster

Handle: CB name

Motion lotion: Diesel fuel

Parking lot: a truck hauling other vehicles

Saltshaker: snowplow

10-36: What is the correct time?

10-20: location

10-33: emergency

Wally World: Wal-Mart

Wiggle-wagon: double or triple trailer trucks

—

