Man Found Dead In Newburgh Backyard From Apparent Overdose, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 4 days ago
Man found dead of an apparent overdose in Newburgh backyard. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diegoparra

Police are asking the public for help after finding a man dead in a backyard in the area from an apparent overdose.

The man was found around 1:30 p.m. in Orange County in the City of Newburgh when officers responded to a home on Broadway for the report of a "person down."

Officers on-scene located an unidentified man in the rear yard dead of an apparent drug overdose, the City of Newburgh Police said.

At this time the incident is under investigation, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the City of Newburgh Police Department Detective Division at 845-569-7509.

Callers may remain anonymous.

