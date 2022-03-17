Hospitality MN looking at long-term economic recovery amid pandemic

Money saving expert Martin Lewis is advising households earning less than £30,000 on what steps to take amid the rising cost of living.During his ITV show on Tuesday, Mr Lewis said those earning lower incomes should check what government benefits they are eligible for, re-consider their monthly prescriptions and advised against buy now, pay later services.Around half of the UK population are thought to earn around £30,000 per year, according to GoSimpleTax, and rising inflation rates and energy bill costs are expected to hit low-income households the hardest.On considering claiming benefits, Mr Lewis said: “If you have an income of...

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO