ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Hospitality MN looking at long-term economic recovery amid pandemic

By Minnesota News Network
minnesota93.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota’s hospitality industry continues to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts project that the state’s hospitality and tourism industry lost...

minnesota93.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phoenix Business Journal

High-growth industries in Phoenix drive huge demand for jobs amid economic recovery

As the Phoenix economy has recovered since the pandemic-induced recession, fast-growing industries such as distribution and manufacturing have grown larger than they were pre-Covid, driving demand for more talent in growing industries. At a panel discussion hosted by the Arizona chapter of the Urban Land Institute on Wednesday, workforce development...
PHOENIX, AZ
DCist

Maryland Will No Longer Require Four-Year Degrees For Thousands Of State Jobs

Maryland is officially dropping the four-year college degree requirement from many state jobs, Gov. Larry Hogan announced today. The state is launching what the governor calls a “first in the nation” workforce development program to recruit qualified workers who do not hold college degrees. Rolling back the barrier will help fill government positions left vacant during the pandemic, the governor said during a press conference. More than 300 state jobs that don’t require four-year degrees are currently open and posted online, he added.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
Telegraph

Is my pension pot on track for a comfortable retirement?

A comfortable retirement is the end goal for most workers building up their pension. However, it can be hard to know how much you will need to see you through your later years. According to consumer group Which?, the price tag of a happy retirement is £305,000. Someone who wants...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Recovery#Pandemic
The Beacon Newspapers

Life insurance with long-term care rider

Did you purchase a life insurance policy years ago to protect your loved ones? Just over half of adult Americans have a life insurance policy, and more say they’re interested in purchasing one. However, needs can change later in life when the kids are grown up and a retirement...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Aspen Daily News

Amid record 2021 economic activity, city advises caution looking ahead

While economic activity surpassed the city of Aspen’s projections in 2021, city staff cautioned Aspen City Council at a Monday work session that that scenario is not likely to reoccur this year. Since January 2020, sales and lodging tax increased in Aspen by 24%, Finance Director Pete Strecker said....
ASPEN, CO
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID vaccine: Experts report rare autoimmune side effect caused by Pfizer jab

A study named 'Autoimmune hepatitis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccine: New-onset or flare-up,' published in the National Library of Medicine, discusses the development of an unusual reaction after administering Pfizer's COVID vaccine. The study was published in November 2021 and it outlines a case wherein a 61-year-old woman suffered from malaise, weariness,...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Martin Lewis’ money tips for households earning less than £30,000 a year as living costs to soar

Money saving expert Martin Lewis is advising households earning less than £30,000 on what steps to take amid the rising cost of living.During his ITV show on Tuesday, Mr Lewis said those earning lower incomes should check what government benefits they are eligible for, re-consider their monthly prescriptions and advised against buy now, pay later services.Around half of the UK population are thought to earn around £30,000 per year, according to GoSimpleTax, and rising inflation rates and energy bill costs are expected to hit low-income households the hardest.On considering claiming benefits, Mr Lewis said: “If you have an income of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
bizjournals

How much is left for SBA's EIDL program? New data offers a glimpse.

The Small Business Administration had just $17.14 billion in total lending authority for its Covid-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program at the end of Jan. 31, 2022. That authority stems in part from about $2 billion in remaining congressional subsidies, according to a document obtained by The Business Journals through a Freedom of information Act request.
CREDITS & LOANS
Seeking Alpha

Inflation: For The Long Term

Inflation has hit a 40-year high. Inflation, year-over-year, hit 7.9 percent in February. This is a forty-year high. The cause: the Russian invasion of Ukraine has pushed inflation higher than what was previously the case. The future: we are in a state of radical uncertainty. We don't really know what...
BUSINESS
KX News

Legacy dollars going to out-of-state firms

As we await the upcoming State Investment Board (SIB) meeting on March 25th, when the board is expected to grapple with their investments in China which far surpass the investments in Russia, our investigation into the management of the Legacy Fund has also uncovered investments closer to home. In our series, we reported the State […]
ECONOMY
Missouri Independent

Contract for Deed: A promise of homeownership that can leave Midwest buyers out in the cold

Most Americans who want to own a house – and can afford it – follow a fairly straightforward path to their dreams. They start with a loan from a bank or mortgage company, institutions that are subject to state and federal regulations. When buyers close on the home they want, the agreement is registered with […] The post Contract for Deed: A promise of homeownership that can leave Midwest buyers out in the cold appeared first on Missouri Independent.
REAL ESTATE
SFGate

Motion Picture Association Seeks Vast Expansion of California Tax Credit

The report contends that the credit generates billions of dollars in economic benefits for the state and produces a positive return in state and local tax revenue. The report advocates expanding the state credits for film and TV production and for the construction of soundstages, as well as creating a new credit for visual effects work.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy