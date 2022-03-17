ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Preview: Canes vs. Maple Leafs

By Walt Ruff
NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO, ON. - The Carolina Hurricanes open a road-home back-to-back set tonight in Toronto, taking on the Maple Leafs for the third time this season. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 41-13-5 (87 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 4-2 Loss to the Pittsburgh...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Ducks Acquire 2023 Third-Round Pick from Minnesota for Deslauriers

The Ducks have acquired a third-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft from Minnesota in exchange for left wing Nicolas Deslauriers. Deslauriers, 31 (2/22/91), had 5-5=10 points and 90 penalty minutes (PIM) in 61 games with Anaheim this season. The 6-1, 220-pound forward recorded 33 points (17-16=33) and 235 PIM in 169 games with the Ducks in addition to 41-41=82 points with 498 PIM in 486 career NHL games with Anaheim, Montreal and Buffalo.
NHL
NHL

Deslauriers traded to Wild by Ducks

Anaheim receives third-round pick in 2023 NHL Draft for forward. Nicolas Deslauriers was traded to the Minnesota Wild by the Anaheim Ducks for a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft on Saturday. "Seems to fit the Minnesota Wild. Plays a hard game. Plays gritty. He's got a skill set,...
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Eichel playing for Golden Knights against Kings

Matthews returns from suspension; Drouin back for Canadiens; Hagel to make Lightning debut following trade. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Vegas Golden Knights. Jack Eichel played for the Golden Knights against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'IT SETS UP FOR A GOOD ONE'

Lucic, Mangiapane & Sutter look ahead to tonight's clash with the Canucks. "First off, it's beneficial to play in those games because we have a lot of guys who haven't really... They may have played in a playoff race when they were younger, but I don't think that they really grabbed onto a lot of it. They were just in it. I think, now, you're putting a bit more responsibility on them to see how they handle it and then you have to play low-scoring games. You're going to play close games. ... You go into the second and third period and it's within a goal one way or another, then you score that big goal. And you're not giving up anything. That's what it comes down to. That's something this team still has to - quite honestly - has a long ways to go in."
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederik Andersen
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Brett Pesce
Person
Jordan Staal
Person
Sebastian Aho
NHL

POSTGAME NOTEBOOK: Stars 3, Caps 2

Despite falling 4-2 in Saturday's game against the Islanders, the Stars felt as though they played well enough to win that contest, and they picked up where they left off. Dallas struck twice in the first period, and the Caps were playing catch-up for the rest of the afternoon. Dallas...
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'IT WAS GOOD FOR OUR CONFIDENCE'

The buzz around the rink after a big win over the Canucks. "Especially with how we played the last time we were in here, it was good for our confidence to get a start, get a lead. ... Hanny had a nice goal to get that first one for us, and then we had a few shifts of sustained pressure that got us two and then three. Probably could have been more, to be honest. When you're up 3-0 after one, that's a good sign. It set up the rest of our game."
NHL
NHL

Thomas' Five Storylines - WPG @ CHI

Ehlers scoring, Connor's career highs, and much more!. Nikolaj Ehlers has skated his way to an impressive four game point streak and has goals in three straight contests. The Danish forward has found the scoresheet in seven of the eight games (4G, 3A) he has played in since returning from his knee injury. Ehlers has 30 shots on goal over the eight games.
NHL
NHL

Hagg traded to Panthers by Sabres

Buffalo receives sixth-round pick in 2022 Draft for defenseman. Robert Hagg was traded to the Florida Panthers by the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. The Sabres received a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Hagg is in the final season of a two-year, $3.2 million contract ($1.6 million average annual...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Maple Leafs#Bally Sports South#Bally Sports App#Hurricanes Com Listen#3rd Atlantic Division
NHL

Wild acquires Middleton from San Jose

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired defenseman Jacob Middleton from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen and a fifth-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft. Middleton, 26 (1/2/96), collected nine points (3-6=9), 69...
NHL
NHL

Jets acquire fourth-round pick from Arizona

WINNIPEG, March 20, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have acquired a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for forwards Bryan Little and Nathan Smith. Little, 34, was drafted by the Atlanta Thrashers in the first round (12th overall) in the...
NHL
NHL

Caps Reacquire Johansson from Kraken

Hours ahead of the NHL's 3 p.m. trade deadline on Monday, the Caps swung a deal with the Seattle Kraken to bring one of their own back into the fold. Washington sent winger Daniel Sprong, its fourth-round pick in 2022 and its sixth-round pick in 2023 to the Kraken in exchange for forward Marcus Johansson, who was originally the Caps' first-round choice (24th overall) in the 2009 Draft.
NHL
NHL

Josi Named NHL's First Star of the Week

Nashville's Captain Honored by League Following Record-Breaking Week. Roman Josi's torrid pace has earned him some well-deserved recognition from the League. Nashville's captain was named the NHL's First Star of the Week on Monday afternoon - the first such honor of his career - after posting three helpers in each of three of his appearances to top the NHL in assists (9), points (9) and plus/minus (tied; +6) as the Predators earned a pair of victories to maintain the first Wild Card position in the Western Conference.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL

PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 21.03.22

A quick recap of Monday's skate at the Scotiabank Saddledome. After a day off on Sunday, the Flames were back on the ice on Monday morning. With Mar. 21 being World Down Syndrome Day, the team showed their support by donning mismatched socks in practice. The gesture has become common-place every year, helping raise awareness and showcase that every individual is unique.
NHL
NHL

Predators Acquire Alex Biega from Toronto

Nashville, Tenn. (March 21, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Alex Biega from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for future considerations. Biega, 33 (4/4/88), is skating in his 12th professional season in 2021-22, the majority of...
NHL
NHL

Jets forward Kyle Connor named NHL's Second Star of the Week

The Shelby Township, Mich. native's eight points and six assists were both second-most in the NHL this week. WINNIPEG, March 20, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced that forward Kyle Connor has been named the NHL's Second Star of the Week for the week ending March 19.
NHL
NHL

Coyotes Acquire Smith, Little from Jets For 2022 4th Round Draft Pick

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have acquired the rights to center Nathan Smith from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for a 2022 fourth round draft choice. The Coyotes also acquired forward Bryan Little. "We are excited to acquire Nate," said Armstrong....
NHL
NHL

Thomas sidelined with upper-body injury

Robert Thomas will not travel with the team for Tuesday's game against the Washington Capitals due to an upper-body injury. Thomas, who recently missed two games with an illness, returned and played 21 minutes and 16 seconds in Saturday's game in Columbus. But now the Blues will be without him...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Bruins Acquire Hampus Lindholm And Kodie Curran From Anaheim Ducks

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 19, that the team has acquired defenseman Hampus Lindhom and defenseman Kodie Curran from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defenseman Urho Vaakanainen, defenseman John Moore, a 2022 first-round draft pick, a 2023 second-round draft pick and a 2024 second-round draft pick. The Anaheim Ducks will retain 50% of Lindholm's salary.
NHL
NHL

Kings Acquire Defenseman Frederic Allard From Nashville Predators

The LA Kings have acquired defenseman Frederic Allard from the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward Brayden Burke. Allard has also been assigned to the Ontario Reign (AHL). Allard, 24, has registered five points (1-4=5) in 36 games with the Milwaukee Admirals (AHL) this season. The Saint-Sauveur, Quebec native has...
NHL
NHL

2022 NHL Trade Deadline fantasy recap

NHL.com has complete fantasy hockey coverage of the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline with the impact of the biggest moves on relevant players involved and their new and old teammates. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast. Fantasy impact of Fleury...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy