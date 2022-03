Breakups can be brutal. Here’s what you need to know!. We all know breakups can be incredibly painful. As a clinical psychologist who works with high functioning people, I know that if you’re an intelligent and persistent person who likes to make things work, it can be mind-boggling to encounter a situation where no matter how much you want to make things work, the only thing to do is actually to give up and move on. Of course, it is almost impossible to make a breakup easy, but at least there are some strategies that can help make the process a little easier, and potentially help you to be better prepared to make good, healthy choices when you’re ready to date again.

2021-12-15