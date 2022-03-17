ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

U.S. Marshals Arrest Angelwitch Cabaret Murder Suspect in Austin

By Jacob Coats
Awesome 98
Awesome 98
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An arrest was made concerning a shooting death at a South Lubbock club that happened on March 9th. U.S. Marshals arrested 51-year-old Kennon Charles Shaw for the shooting death...

awesome98.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Awesome 98

Texas DPS Seizes Over 437 Pounds of THC in Carson County

State authorities in the Texas Panhandle discovered over 437 pounds of Tetrahydrocannabionol (THC) inside a California man's vehicle. On Thursday, March 17th, the Texas Department of Public Safety reports around 1:15 p.m. a DPS trooper pulled over a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe on Interstate 40 in Carson County near Conway. During...
CARSON COUNTY, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock Is the Worst City in Texas, or the Nicest in Eastern New Mexico

Lubbock, Texas. Our own little slice of paradise. Gateway to the great plains. The Hub City... This past weekend, I had the opportunity to drive to the Metroplex, which took me through some beautiful landscapes and a chance to see what actual civilization looked like. The land on the way was lush and green, with open spaces, horse pastures and views as far as the eye could see. And then, the majesty of Dallas and Fort Worth, with its own sense of Texas Pride. There were shopping malls, and family activities, and restaurants that don't start with 'Whata.' It was fun.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Man Shot by Lubbock Police Gets 18 Years in Prison for Robbery

A Lubbock man that pointed a gun at police and ended up being shot because of it has pleaded guilty to an aggravated robbery charge. KAMC News reports that back on August 13th of 2018, now 23-year-old Isaac Wquayshawn Knighten met officers at the door of a game room at 39th Street and Avenue A. Officers were responding for reports of an armed robbery.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Lubbock County, TX
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Lubbock County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
Awesome 98

College Golf Team Involved in Terrible Bus Crash

Nine people died in a head-on collision in West Texas Tuesday night (March 15th) involving a bus carrying the golf team from the University of the Southwest from Hobbs, New Mexico. A pickup truck crossed the centerline of a highway and crashed into the bus carrying members of both the...
HOBBS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#U S Marshals#Texas Tech University#Shooting#Angelwitch Cabaret#University Medical Center
Awesome 98

Collision in South Lubbock Leaves Multiple People Injured

A collision happened the morning of Tuesday, March 15th and left multiple people injured. Lubbock Police were called to the intersection of 130th Street and Slide Road just after 9 a.m. for reports of a collision. Officers determined that a pickup truck, pulling a trailer, was traveling south on Slide...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Anti-Gang Operation Results in 48 Arrests in Lubbock County

When it comes to making our streets safer in Lubbock, these are the types of numbers that can make a real impact. The Texas Anti-Gang Center-Lubbock Facebook page announced earlier on Monday that Texas Anti-Gang investigators along with local, state, and federal partners conducted a successful two-day gang suppression operation. The two day street-level operation resulted in 48 arrests in Lubbock County.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
Awesome 98

Within a Day, Two Separate Gas Leaks Are Reported in Lubbock

Within the past 24 hours, two isolated incidents involving gas leaks required homes and businesses in Lubbock to be evacuated. The first occurred late Thursday morning (March 17th) in South Lubbock. The Lubbock Fire Department was made aware of a gas line that was hit by construction crews. Lubbock Fire...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Awesome 98

Take a Step Into the Past at This 50s-Themed Texas Diner

Texas is a state full of so many unique places to visit. Whether it’s a landmark, restaurant, or a stunning piece of land, there are so many cool spots. TikToker @atasteoftexas currently has a series focusing on some of the most unique places in Texas, and Kim’s Diner in Waco, Texas made the list.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Traffic Stop in Carson County Nets Three Arrests and the Seizure of 4 Pounds of Meth and 13 Pounds of Weed

A traffic stop in Carson County netted three arrests as well as the confiscation of over four pounds of methamphetamine and 13 pounds of marijuana. On Monday, March 14th, a 2022 Acura TLX was pulled over by a Texas DPS trooper at around 8:50 a.m. for a traffic violation. Authorities say the vehicle was traveling east along Interstate 40 near Conway.
CARSON COUNTY, TX
Awesome 98

Four Of The Deadliest Intersections In America Are In Texas

It may not be too surprising to hear that a state our size has four of the deadliest intersections in the United States. It seems like everywhere you drive these days in Texas there is a good chance another driver is not paying attention to what they are supposed to be doing or they are just disregarding any and all traffic laws.
TEXAS STATE
Awesome 98

Following Sentencing, Bart Reagor Officially Files Appeal

Bart Reagor has officially filed an appeal concerning his sentencing and conviction. The former co-owner of the Reagor Dykes Auto Group was sentenced last Thursday to 14 years in federal prison, ordered to pay $9,378,817.28 million in restitution and forfeit $1,760,000. Nearly $951,000 has already been forfeited after authorities seized one of Reagor's bank accounts in 2018.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Interstate 27 Expansion for Texas and New Mexico Included in Latest Omnibus Funding Bill

Tuesday, March 15, 2022, became a historic day for those who have worked for decades with the Ports-to-Plains Alliance. President Joe Biden signed a FY 2022 Omnibus funding bill into law, and the bill included provisions for the expansion of Interstate 27. The designation recognizes the Ports-to-Plains Corridor from Laredo, Texas to Raton, New Mexico as an addition to the Interstate Highway System.
TEXAS STATE
Awesome 98

Awesome 98

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
802K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy