Lyft rides get more expensive as company joins Uber and DoorDash in charging customers fuel fee of 55 cents to help drivers offset crippling gas prices

Lyft will add a fuel surcharge of 55 cents to each ride to offset surging gasoline prices nationwide, which will mean higher fares for customers.

The company said earlier this week that it would be following food delivery service DoorDash and transportation company Uber, which also announced new surcharges this week.

Lyft said Wednesday in a blog post that the surcharge will be effective beginning next week, with all of the money going directly to its drivers. The measure will remain in place for at least the next 60 days, Lyft said.

The surcharge is not applicable in New York City due to a recent 5.3 percent increase in the minimum earnings standard for drivers there.

In February, Mayor Eric Adams passed legislation that gave rideshare and taxi drivers a 5.3 percent increase/raise.

Lyft also is working to have the surcharge implemented in Nevada, but said the state's regulatory requirements prevent an immediate rollout.

California leads the nation in highest gas prices with an average of $5.77 cents per gallon. One gas station in California (above) had prices set at $5.99 per gallon on Tuesday

Lyft drivers also can apply for a Lyft Direct debit card to use for gas purchases, allowing them an increased four percent to five percent cash back on gas purchases through June 30. The card has been around since 2019, but the cash-back perk is new in light of the recent gas price surge.

Lyft also has a partnership with GetUpside, a free app that allows cash back on all purchases, just announced in January, that can help most of its drivers get cash back on gas purchases.

'We'll continue monitoring gas prices, listening to how drivers are being impacted, and finding ways to support them as things evolve,' the San Francisco company said.

The company's shares rose four percent Wednesday.

DoorDash said Tuesday that it will give drivers 10 percent cash back when they buy gas using DasherDirect, the company's debit card designed for drivers. The company said it also will start paying weekly bonuses for drivers who drive the most miles.

Unlike Uber, which announced a surcharge of 45 cents for a ride and 35 cents for UberEats deliveries, DoorDash said it is not passing the buck to customers.

'We know Dashers aren't the only ones facing pain at the pump, and we're not passing the cost of these programs on to consumers at this time,' a DoorDash spokesperson told CNBC.

A car passes a gas station sign in Annapolis, Maryland, on March 14, as high gas prices hit Americans already facing surging inflation

Hundreds of Ukrainian Americans and others protest near a gas station charging high prices for gas, during a rally along Santa Monica Boulevard in LA to denounce Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Russia's intensifying war in Ukraine has helped push gas prices higher in the US. The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 79 cents over the past two weeks to a record-setting $4.43 per gallon (3.8 liters).

Rising U.S. inflation of 7.5 percent also is a main culprit behind drivers spending more than $100 to fill a tank with regular unleaded gas in nearly a third of the country.

Earlier this month, gas prices surged to the highest level since 2008, as the war dramatically impacts the cost of crude oil.

The current national average in on the rise as a result of sanctions on major oil producer Russia, up 50 cents from February and up $1.17 from a year ago