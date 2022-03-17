ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

What causes COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy? Ignorance and the lack of bliss in the United Kingdom

By Josh Bullock
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 87 (2022) Cite this article. Understanding vaccine hesitancy has become increasingly important during the COVID-19 pandemic as governments around the globe have been struggling to convince portions of their populations to participate in vaccination protocols. Here we report on a nationally representative...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

What rising COVID-19 cases in China means for us in the United States

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The number of cases of COVID-19 continues to decline in the US, but is rapidly rising in some parts of China. Case numbers in China are being closely watched, according to infectious disease specialists. Right now, it appears they are increasing due to what appears to be a subvariant of omicron.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Virtual reality reduces COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in the wild: a randomized trial

Vaccine hesitancy poses one of the largest threats to global health. Informing people about the collective benefit of vaccination has great potential in increasing vaccination intentions. This research investigates the potential for engaging experiences in immersive virtual reality (VR) to strengthen participants' understanding of community immunity, and therefore, their intention to get vaccinated. In a pre-registered lab-in-the-field intervention study, participants were recruited in a public park (tested: \(n = 232\), analyzed: \(n = 222\)). They were randomly assigned to experience the collective benefit of community immunity in a gamified immersive virtual reality environment (\(\frac{2}{3}\) of sample), or to receive the same information via text and images (\(\frac{1}{3}\) of sample). Before and after the intervention, participants indicated their intention to take up a hypothetical vaccine for a new COVID-19 strain (0"“100 scale) and belief in vaccination as a collective responsibility (1"“7 scale). The study employs a crossover design (participants later received a second treatment), but the primary outcome is the effect of the first treatment on vaccination intention. After the VR treatment, for participants with less-than-maximal vaccination intention, intention increases by 9.3 points (95% CI: 7.0 to \(11.5,\, p < 0.001\)). The text-and-image treatment raises vaccination intention by 3.3 points (difference in effects: 5.8, 95% CI: 2.0 to \(9.5,\, p = 0.003\)). The VR treatment also increases collective responsibility by 0.82 points (95% CI: 0.37 to \(1.27,\, p < 0.001\)). The results suggest that VR interventions are an effective tool for boosting vaccination intention, and that they can be applied "in the wild"-providing a complementary method for vaccine advocacy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

How PhD programmes embraced hybrid working during the pandemic

After two years of COVID-related delays, five doctoral candidates share lessons they learnt. You have full access to this article via your institution. The COVID-19 pandemic has upended working environments and doctoral candidates’ schedules. As laboratories closed all over the world, remote working meant that some could read more deeply on their subject area or develop new computational skills. But for others, projects and future research careers were left hanging in the balance.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Medicare#Theranos#Vaccine Trial#Russian#Chinese
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

'After this Putin is finished': Military experts say Russian leader has bitten off more than he can chew with 'massively foolish' invasion of Ukraine and it marks the start of the end of his time in power even if Kyiv falls

Vladimir Putin could be 'finished' by the invasion of Ukraine after under-estimating military, social and economic resistance at home and abroad, a military expert has suggested. Professor Michael Clarke said that sending soldiers to take Kyiv was 'massively foolish' and could become a 'peak Putin' moment that leads eventually to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Reddit
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Two billionaire Putin pals stand to make a killing from delivery app Getir in US cities serving up 1,500 grocery items from bananas to filet mignon in 10 minutes while Russian president tries to starve Ukrainians

As Russian strongman Vladimir Putin tries to starve Ukrainians by laying siege to cities across the country, two of his oligarch pals hope to make a fortune by delivering food to Americans. Vladimir Potanin and Arkady Volozh, both among the richest men in the world, are investors of a controversial,...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin 'agrees to meet Zelensky': Russian President 'is ready to talk' with Ukrainian leader after he accused his troops of war crimes – as his deputy PM refuses to give up territory

Vladimir Putin has reportedly 'finally agreed' to meet in person with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for peace talks. The Russian tyrant will allegedly meet Zelensky 'at some point', the Express reported, after the Ukrainian leader accused Russia of 'war crimes' amid the bombing of an art school and theatre in Mariupol where civilians were sheltering.
POLITICS
The Independent

Hours after Putin rally in Moscow, Ukraine claims Russia has lost 14,400 soldiers so far

Ukraine claimed on Saturday that more than 14,400 Russian soldiers have been killed in the war between the two countries so far, just hours after Russia’s president Vladimir Putin staged a massive flag-waving rally in Moscow to prop up support for his ongoing invasion.Russia’s combat losses in Ukraine from 24 February, when the invasion began, to 19 March included “about 14400 people”, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Previous updates issued by the same official account on social media confirm Ukraine believes these personnel to have been killed.In a post shared on Facebook, the...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's flaccid performance could be his undoing: Body language expert reveals how polo neck-wearing Russian leader uses carefully choreographed 'patriotic victim' routine to appear overcome with 'emotion'

Vladimir Putin's body language at a rally in Moscow showed him trying to present himself as an 'emotional, reasonable and patriotic man', an expert said today. The Russian president praised his troops in front of his adoring supporters as forces pressed their lethal attacks on Ukrainian cities with shelling and missiles.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy