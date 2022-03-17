At Sky High Farm, Food Justice and Fashion Joyfully Intertwine

It was a question that kept returning: “How does Vietnamese culture influence your fashion photography?” Chiron Duong’s answer is the project “Portraits of Ao Dai”: 365 images portraying all the textures of traditional Vietnamese costume. Born in 1996 and graduated in Landscape Architecture, Chiron Duong’s interest in photography began in 2017, when he understood that architectural and photographic practice are not so distant - after all, it’s all about shapes, light, proportions, colors. And, in Duong's case, the leitmotiv is also the desire to represent Vietnamese traditional culture with a contemporary eye, far from clichés: “I want to tell the many faces of Asia, that special, rarefied, brilliant nuance that you can only find here. I would like my images to be able to evoke all the mysticism and folklore of Vietnam and its cross-pollination with Western culture, which resulted in something truly unique.”
Comments / 0