At Sky High Farm, Food Justice and Fashion Joyfully Intertwine

If you ever doubted the idea that love can be found in the most unlikely of places, let Ali Tamposi reinstate your belief: the songwriter, best known for co-writing Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger” as well as Camilla Cabello’s “Havana” and "Señorita," met her husband, Roman Campolo, at a supermarket in Los Angeles. She was at Gelson’s picking up mango chutney for her sister, who was making curry for dinner that night. By chance, she bumped into the fellow music creative on his own grocery run. They hit it off—so much so that she invited him to her house to have dinner with her family that evening. “He said he’d like to join, but was an hour late and missed dinner. I was ready to call it a night, then right as I was sending him a message saying ‘let’s meet up another time’, he knocked on the door,” she says.

