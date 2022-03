North Platte Community College will sell surplus computers via online auction beginning at 8 a.m. March 21 and continuing through 10 a.m. March 31. The auction will include both laptops and desktops, all of which can be viewed at: airauctioneer.com/mid-plains-community-college. Additional computers will be added throughout the duration of the...

