Fstoppers Reviews the Powerful New Apple Mac Studio

By Alex Cooke
Fstoppers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple's new Mac Studio has created an entirely new class of desktop computers for the company, offering some insanely powerful capabilities that should be able to tackle anything even the most demanding photographers and filmmakers can throw at them, all at a price that starts significantly below the Mac Pro line,...

fstoppers.com

The Guardian

Apple launch: new low-cost iPhone SE and Mac Studio desktop

Apple has announced a new version of its cheapest iPhone, an updated iPad Air tablet and a new powerful professional desktop computer called the Mac Studio. During a livestreamed event on Tuesday, Apple’s chief executive Tim Cook also announced that the firm would begin showing Friday night Major League Baseball games on its Apple TV+ service in the US, UK, Australia and other markets.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Mac Studio and Studio Display: Apple's New Desktop for Creatives

Unlike Apple's annual September iPhone launch, or its WWDC developer conference in June, both of which have pretty predictable agendas, the first event in Apple's calendar can be something of a pot-luck: You never know quite what you're going to get. This year's March event, entitled "Peek Performance," has turned up the Mac Studio and Studio Display -- two new additions to Apple's computer lineup.
COMPUTERS
Digital Camera World

Apple unveils all-new Mac Studio and Studio Display: this is as good as it gets!

Apple today introduced Mac Studio and Studio Display, an entirely new Mac desktop and display designed to give users everything they need to build the studio of their dreams. A breakthrough in personal computing, Mac Studio is powered by M1 Max and the new M1 Ultra, the world’s most powerful chip for a personal computer. It is the first computer to deliver an unprecedented level of performance, an extensive array of connectivity, and completely new capabilities in an unbelievably compact design that sits within arm’s reach on the desk.
COMPUTERS
