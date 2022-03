BMW has been actively testing the i7 for the last few months and it seems that a full debut is finally coming very soon. In a new and very lengthy press release (353 pages) detailing the company’s financial results for 2021, there’s a very short but official confirmation that the electric sedan will debut in April this year. No exact date is provided, though we now know the premiere will be global, at locations in New York, Munich, and Beijing.

