Headteachers should ignore Ofsted and “put the blinkers on” about their advice, the chair of the Social Mobility Commission has said.Social mobility tsar Katharine Birbalsingh told heads at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) that she did not think Ofsted was “necessarily, as an idea, a force for good”.“Too many of us understandably as leaders are constantly worried about what Ofsted is asking for. And you must try and just put the blinkers on and ignore it and just do what is right for your children and do what is right for your school,” she said.Ms Birbalsingh said...

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO