This City Council is reaching out to Malden residents to fill its resident member seat on the Cannabis Licensing and Enforcement Commission (CLEC). The five-member Commission operates under the City of Malden Revised Ordinances of 1991, Section 6.49 and serves as the local licensing authority for Marijuana Establishments within the City of Malden. The CLEC shall enforce the provisions of Marijuana Establishment Licenses, including but not limited those items contained in 935 CMR 500, contained within the Special Permit and the host community agreement and any rules and regulations promulgated by the CLEC. Members of the CLEC shall not be employed by, be hired by, own or otherwise benefit directly or indirectly from the growing, distribution or sale of Marijuana. Additional information may be found at www.cityofmalden.org/cannabis.

MALDEN, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO